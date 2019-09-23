UN climate summit: Push for greenhouse gas reductions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be pushing countries to speed up their greenhouse gas reduction targets at Monday's United Nations climate summit.

He said climate change threatens the world's stability.

Dozens of world leaders are expected to attend, as part of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

The Gulf crisis, which involves tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia is also expected to feature prominently.

