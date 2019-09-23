UN climate summit: Push for greenhouse gas reductions

Guterres says nations must produce concrete action on the climate a day before UNGA where Gulf crisis will also predominate.

by

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be pushing countries to speed up their greenhouse gas reduction targets at Monday's United Nations climate summit.

    He said climate change threatens the world's stability.

    Dozens of world leaders are expected to attend, as part of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

    The Gulf crisis, which involves tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia is also expected to feature prominently.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the United Nations in New York.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Residents of long-neglected northwestern tribal belt say incorporation into Pakistan has left them in a vacuum.