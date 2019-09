Chad's government is hoping the appointment of a new regional sultan will help end a deadly conflict in the east of the country.

As many as 40 people have been killed since the start of August in clashes between cattle herders and farmers.

And it is getting worse because of the large number of weapons flowing in from Libya, the Central African Republic, and Sudan.

A state of emergency has been declared in Ouaddai, Sila and Tibesti regions.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley has more.