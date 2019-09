Following anti-government protests, opposition leader Maurice Kamto and more than 80 other politicians were arrested in January. Human rights groups are calling for the immediate release of Kamto and say it is part of a violent crackdown by the president against any form of dissent.

The United States, the European Union, and human rights groups are all criticising what has been described as "political tyranny" in Cameroon.

Al Jazeera's Sara Khairat reports.