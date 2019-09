Hundreds of people have been killed in fighting in Burkina Faso in West Africa.

The violence is causing a major food crisis, affecting nearly 1.5 million people.

The World Food Programme is now warning of what it calls an "unprecedented humanitarian emergency" because of hunger and instability in the region.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from northern Burkina Faso on how farmers are abandoning their crops to escape the violence.