Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsnoaro used his platform at the United Nations General Assembly to rebut his critics who say he is causing a global environmental catastrophe.

He instead said the Amazon was Brazil's sovereign property and called the backlash against the fire a new form of colonialism.

Back home, opinion was divided over the president's speech.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Cuaiba, the capital of the Amazonian state of Mato Grosso.