Bomb blast hits Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's campaign rally

A bomb has exploded near an election campaign rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Charikar, in the country's northern Parwan province, according to officials.

There was no immediate word of casualties in Tuesday's blast.

Ghani was present at the time of the explosion but is safe and unharmed, his campaign spokesman, Hamed Aziz, was quoted as saying by The Associated Press news agency..

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, said the explosion at the entrance to the venue.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Across Afghanistan, attacks have continued as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month.

More to follow...



