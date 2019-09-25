Bomb attack on Turkish police bus wounds five: Governor

A bomb blast has hit a bus carrying police in Turkey's southern city of Adana, slightly wounding five people, according to local officials.

The explosion on Wednesday morning was caused either by an "improvised explosive device or a different type of bomb", the governor, Mahmut Demirtas, told the state-run Anadolu agency.

One of those hurt was a police officer, he said, but added that there were no serious injuries.

"The injured are in a really good condition. Citizens went to the hospital as a precaution. There are no issues for our police," Demirtas said after police and ambulance services rushed to the scene.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Adana governor's office said in a statement that an investigation had been launched into the blast.

Turkish TV stations broadcast video of a badly damaged bus surrounded by debris and other damaged vehicles under a pedestrian overpass in Adana's Yuregir district, near Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

Armed police sealed off the area and were examining the scene.

Kurdish, hardliner and leftist groups have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey in the past years.

In 2015 and 2016, the country was hit by a series of attacks in 2015 and 2016 which killed hundreds of people. They were mostly blamed on the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long armed rebellion in Turkey.