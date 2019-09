A "publicity stunt" is how some lawyers are describing Boeing's offer to bereaved families following two jetliner crashes last year and earlier this year.

About $140,000 is to be paid to each claimant after 346 passengers and crew members were killed in the 737 MAX disasters in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports from Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, a country that some of the victims were from.