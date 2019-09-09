Bahrain files complaint against Al Jazeera with Arab League

Bahrain has lodged a complaint with the Arab League against Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network after the airing of a documentary that they say was critical of the Gulf state, sources have told Al Jazeera.

The complaint will be discussed during a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers scheduled for Tuesday at the body's headquarters in Cairo, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The 152nd session of the Arab League Council kicked off on Sunday in the Egyptian capital.

The documentary, Bahrain: Playing With Fire, which aired on Al Jazeera in July, revealed that Bahraini intelligence recruited al-Qaeda members to assassinate Bahraini dissidents and opposition figures in 2003. The government in Manama has denied the allegations.

Bahrain was among four countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, which cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017. The four nations accused Qatar of "funding terrorism" and fomenting regional instability. Doha has vehemently denied the accusations.

The blockading countries continue to impose an air, land and sea blockade against Qatar.

They have asked Doha to meet a list of conditions, including the closure of Al Jazeera and other media outlets, before they consider ending the blockade.

Doha has rejected the demands, denouncing them as attempts to infringe on Qatar's sovereignty.