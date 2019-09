US President Donald Trump is expected to make the United States's case against Iran in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

He says he is not planning to hold talks with Iran's leader who will also be in New York for the summit.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US government's policy on Iran is to avoid war, despite Houthi threats of further attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Washington, DC.