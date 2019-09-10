Ashoura commemorations: Iraq struggles with influx of people

Iraqi religious leaders say Iran is biggest foreign player in donations and investments.

by

    Millions of Shia Muslims have gathered in the Iraqi city of Karbala to commemorate the death of Prophet Muhammed’s grandson who was killed there more than 1,300 years ago. The national holiday is known as the Ashoura holiday.

    The vast influx of people puts huge stress on infrastructure and services. Local companies and the government are investing heavily to try to improve the situation.

    They are being helped by the country’s biggest foreign investor, Iran.

    Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Residents of long-neglected northwestern tribal belt say incorporation into Pakistan has left them in a vacuum.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".