Argentina is tapping into its huge shale oil resources to try and find a way out of its economic troubles.

The Vaca Muerta shale formation in Patagonia has some of the largest unconventional oil and gas deposits in the world, and oil companies are flocking there.

But critics say that the government needs to properly manage its production, and they say it could potentially damage the environment.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Vaca Muerta, Argentina.