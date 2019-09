Israelis are voting for their second election in less than six months.

The second general election of the year was called after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition.

His main opponent in the election is former Israeli army chief Benny Gantz.

Exit polls before the election day show the runoff will be close.

Al Jazeera speaks to Dahlia Shendlin, a columnist and public opinion strategist for +972 Magazine, live from Tel Aviv.