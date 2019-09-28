Afghanistan presidential election: All the latest updates

Voting is under way in Afghanistan's presidential election, the fourth since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

Incumbent President Ashraf Ghani is seen as the frontrunner in the 15-men race, with Abdullah Abdullah, the country's chief executive officer, considered his main rival.

Security forces are on high alert due to Taliban threats to attack polling stations.

Here are all the latest updates:

Voting delays, heavy security

Independent Election Commission staff showed up late at a polling station in Kabul's Herati Masjed, delaying the voting process by almost an hour.

At least four people were turned away after voting started amid problems with voters' names appearing in the electoral roll.

"The IEC is hiring incapable, illiterate people, this is why it's happening," Shah Bolbol, who waited for three hours to vote, told Al Jazeera.

He was asked to go to the IEC offices as his name did not appear on the voter list.

Security was heavy across the city, with many roads being blocked by police.

Low turnout reported in Kabul

Reporting from a polling station in Kabul at 10am local time, Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley said turnout appeared to be low compared with the 2014 presidential polls.

"Five years ago, when presidential elections were held there were lines of people here and now I have barely seen 200 people who have been voted here in the last two hour," he said.

"It's either because of the security situation or because people here become very disillusioned with the political situation. Five years ago, they were promised big changes, such as the economy and security will be improved, but none of that happened. So people here think if they vote it's going to be more of the same."

Birtley said that there were reports of explosions in Kandahar and in the north of Kabul, while a mortar was reportedly fired in Helmand province.

Blast at Kandahar polling station wounds 15

At least 15 people were wounded when a bomb exploded outside a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar southern Afghanistan, a hospital official said, hours after voting got under way in the presidential election.

Naimatullah, the head of a regional hospital who only has one name, told AFP news agency that "15 people - all men - were injured and were brought to the hospital".

Voting under way across Afghanistan

Polls opened across Afghanistan in the country's fourth presidential election since the Taliban was removed from power in 2001 in a US-led invasion.

Voting stations are scheduled to close by 5pm (12:30 GMT).

Security tops voters' concerns

In the lead-up to the vote, the precarious security situation and the struggling economy seemed to be dominating voters' concerns.

"In Afghanistan, from the moment you wake up to when you put your head down to sleep, you are in danger," Kabul resident Farooq Saidzada said.

