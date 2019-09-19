Afghanistan: Dozens of civilians killed in drone attack

At least 30 civilians were killed and 40 injured in an air raid conducted by the Afghan security forces, backed by US air support, in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

The attack, on Wednesday night was aimed at destroying a hideout used by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL,ISIS) group fighters, but it accidentally targeted farmers near a field in Wazir Tangi area of Khogyani district in Nangarhar province, three government officials told Reuters news agency.

190919042138106

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in eastern Nangarhar province said a drone strike killed 30 workers in a pine nut field and at least 40 others were injured.

The defence ministry in Kabul confirmed the strike, but refused to share casualty details immediately.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar confirmed the air strike.

"The government is investigating the incident, so far nine bodies were collected from the attack site near a pine nut field," he said.

US forces were not immediately available for a comment.

Malik Rahat Gul, a tribal elder in Wazir Tangi said the air raid happened at a time when tired workers, mainly daily wage earners, had gathered near their tent after harvesting pine nuts in a field nearby.

"The workers had lit a bonfire and were sitting together when a drone targeted them," said Gul.

Earlier this month, four brothers were killed in a raid by the CIA-trained and funded 02 Unit of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) spy agency.

Also on Thursday, at least 20 people were killed in a suicide truck bomb attack carried out by the Taliban armed group in the southern province of Zabul.

The fighters wanted to target a training base for Afghanistan's powerful National Directorate of Security, but parked the vehicle laden with explosives outside a hospital gate nearby, said a defence ministry source.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride, reporting from Kabul, said several women, children, health workers and patients in the hospital were critically injured the blast.

"It was a truck bomb that drove up against an exterior wall of the NDS building detonated, but right next door was a provincial hospital that has taken the brunt of this explosion. A number people have been killed and the death toll is likely to rise," he said.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the past weeks after peace talks between the US and the Taliban collapsed.

Taliban has warned that the US will regret its decision to call off the talks that had raised hopes of ending the 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.