Afghanistan attack: Will voters stop going to polls?

President Ashraf Ghani cancels his appearance in the first televised presidential debate, leaving his rival Abdullah Abdullah taking the stage alone.

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has cancelled a debate last-minute ahead of September 26 vote following an explosion caused by a bomb attached to a police vehicle.

    The explosion targeted Ghani's election campaign rally in Parwan.

    The president cancelled his appearance at the first televised presidential debate. His main rival Abdullah Abdullah took the stage alone.

    Al Jazeera talks to Victoria Fontana, a professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at the American University of Afghanistan, live from Kabul.

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    Residents of long-neglected northwestern tribal belt say incorporation into Pakistan has left them in a vacuum.