Afghanistan attack: Will voters stop going to polls?

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has cancelled a debate last-minute ahead of September 26 vote following an explosion caused by a bomb attached to a police vehicle.

The explosion targeted Ghani's election campaign rally in Parwan.

The president cancelled his appearance at the first televised presidential debate. His main rival Abdullah Abdullah took the stage alone.

Al Jazeera talks to Victoria Fontana, a professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at the American University of Afghanistan, live from Kabul.