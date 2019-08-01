War in Yemen: Houthis fire long-range missile to Saudi

Rebels say they fired long-range missile at port city of Dammam in Saudi Arabia, hundreds of kilometres away.

    On Thursday, Houthi rebels launched a medium-range ballistic missile and armed drone targeting a military parade in the southern city of Aden.

    The camp is a base for UAE-trained and supported units.

    Among those killed was a senior military commander, General Muneer al-Yafee, a leading figure of the southern separatists also known by his nickname Aboul Yamama. He was reportedly giving a speech at the time of the attack.

    This attack, however, was not the only message the rebels sent on Thursday, they also said they had fired a long-range missile at the port city of Dammam in Saudi Arabia, hundreds of kilometres away.

    A first in this Saudi-led 4-year-long war.

    Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports.

