President Nicolas Maduro has rallied hundreds of supporters with an upbeat message of defiance against sanctions imposed by the United States.

But his critics say that the message will do little to help Venezuelans suffering from severe shortage of essential goods.

Those living on an island once dubbed "paradise", are reportedly trying to survive on just a few cents a month and many on Toas are finding it hard to feed their families.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports.