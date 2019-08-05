UN urges India, Pakistan to show restraint over Kashmir

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, his spokesman says, after India revoked a special status of India-administered Kashmir through a presidential decree.

New Delhi's move on Monday came hours after the Indian government imposed a major security clampdown on the disputed region, with all communication lines suspended and local politicians put under house amid growing tensions following a massive deployment of troops.

Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesman, told reporters on Monday that the world body's peacekeepers observing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the state of Jammu and Kashmir "have observed and reported an increase in military activity along the Line of Control that divides India- and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"We urge all parties to exercise restraint," he said.

Also on Monday, Germany called on the Indian government to hold discussions with the local communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Maria Adebahr, spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry, said at a news conference in Berlin that India must comply with its constitution which guaranteed the country's only Muslim-majority state autonomy in exchange for joining the Indian union after independence in 1947.

"We believe that all further steps of the government must comply with India's constitution," she said, urging New Delhi to respect civil rights secured by the law.

"We are calling on the Indian government to hold dialogue with the population concerned about its plans, its intentions," Adebahr said.

Amnesty International, a global rights group, said on Twitter that "the unilateral decision" made by India without consulting stakeholders "amidst a clampdown on civil liberties and communications blackout is likely to increase the risk of further human rights violations and inflame tensions".

Aakar Patel, the group's India chief, said on Twitter that the additional deployment of "thousands of security forces", a blanket blockade of telephone and internet services and restrictions on peaceful assembly already "pushed the people of [Jammu and Kashmir] to the edge".

'Clear violation'

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held phone conversations with his counterparts in Malaysia and Turkey over the situation in the region.

According to a statement from his office, Khan told Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that India's move was "in clear violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions".

When speaking to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Khan said that "India's illegal actions to modify the special status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir would have serious implications for the regional peace and security", the statement said.

Erdogan "shared the concerns" and assured Khan of Turkey's support, the statement said, while Mahathir said Malaysia was "closely monitoring" the situation.

Also on Monday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that the country would "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps".

Pakistan also summoned the Indian high commissioner to Islamabad to register the country's "unequivocal rejection" of India's decision.

Hundreds of people in the Pakistani city of Lahore gathered to protest against the decision, with other small demonstrations taking place in the capital, Islamabad, and on some university campuses.



Larger rallies are expected on Tuesday, when Pakistan will hold a joint parliamentary session and its top military commanders will meet to discuss the move.



India's decision also prompted condemnation from Pakistanis on Twitter, where at one point the top six trending hashtags all related to the move.



Pakistan's human rights minister Shireen Mazari branded the step on Twitter as an "illegal annexation".