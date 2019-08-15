Trump warns Israel against visit by Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

United States President Donald Trump has warned Tel Aviv against allowing two Muslim members of his country's Congress to visit Israel, following reports that the latter was considering a ban against Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

"It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep Omar and Rep Tlaib to visit," Trump said in a tweet on Thursday.

"They hate Israel and all Jewish people, and there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds," he added.

The US president last month had again targeted Omar, Tlaib and two other Democratic congresswomen of colour with racist attacks, saying the four politicians should "go back" to where they came from.

Tlaib, 43, who was born in the United States, draws her roots to the Palestinian village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa in the occupied West Bank. Her grandmother and extended family live in the village.

Omar, 37, who immigrated to the US from Somalia as a child, represents Minnesota's fifth congressional district.

Trump's tweet on Thursday followed reports quoting an Israeli official that Israel was considering barring a visit by the two Democrats who plan to tour the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

Tlaib and Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress and members of the Democratic party's progressive wing, have voiced support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

No date has been formally announced for their trip, but sources familiar with the planned visit said it could begin at the weekend.

Israel's Channel 12 television said a decision to ban their entry had been made and that it would be announced after a review by government legal experts. There was no immediate comment by the Israeli foreign ministry,

Entry consultations

Under Israeli law, backers of the BDS movement can be denied entry to Israel. But Israel's ambassador in the United States, Ron Dermer, said last month Tlaib and Omar would be let in, out of respect for the US Congress and the US-Israeli relationship.

An Israeli official said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior members of his cabinet held consultations on Wednesday on a "final decision" about the visit.

Denying entry to elected US officials could further strain relations between Netanyahu, who has highlighted his close ties with Trump in his current re-election campaign, and the Democratic leadership in Congress.

"The possibility exists that Israel will not allow the visit in its current form. Professional and legal teams in the government ministries are continuing to examine the material," the official said.

Political commentators said a reversal of Israel's original intention to approve the legislators' entry likely stemmed from a desire to mirror Trump's hard line against them.

Holy-site visit

A planned tour by the two congresswomen of the holy compound in Jerusalem that houses Al-Aqsa mosque, and which is revered by Jews and Muslims alike, has turned into an issue of contention, according to report.

The flashpoint site is in an area of Jerusalem that Israel captured along with the West Bank in the 1967 war and annexed in a move not recognised internationally.

An official in Israel's internal security ministry said any visit by Tlaib and Omar to the complex, revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, would require Israeli security protection.

Violence erupted there on Sunday between Israeli police and Palestinians amid tensions over visits by Jewish pilgrims on a day when the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av overlapped.