Trump rolls out measures against documented immigrants

New hardline policy targets documented immigrants who apply for government benefits such as food and housing.

by

    US President Donald Trump's administration has rolled out another new hardline policy aimed at migrants, this time documented immigrants who apply for government benefits such as food and housing.

    The new policy was announced after a series of raids arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in food processing plants in Mississippi.

    Although the government said is will pursue employers who hire such workers, none of the employers in the Mississippi raids has been arrested or fined and critcs have argued they are further attempts to marginalise minority populations.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

