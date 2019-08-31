Odessa shooting: Police say 5 dead, including shooter in Texas

At least four people have been killed in west Texas after a gunman opened fire and shot at "random" on Saturday, US police said.

Odessa, Texas, police said at least 21 others have been injured, and the suspected attacker was shot and killed outside the Cinergy, a move theatre in Odessa.

"There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects," Midland Police said on Facebook. The city of Midland neighbours Odessa.

According to authorities, the shooting is believed to have started after a traffic stop. The suspected shooter, described as a white male in his 30s, hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and continued to shoot at random, police said.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said authorities believe the shooting is over, but he urged residents to remain vigilant.

"I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Statement on shooting in Odessa, Texas: pic.twitter.com/3QV5LriVzi — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 31, 2019

Saturday's shooting comes exactly four weeks after 22 people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened at a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas. The suspect in that shooting said he was targeting Mexican immigrants.