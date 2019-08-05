Syrian army to resume operations in rebel-held Idlib

The Syrian army has said it will resume operations against rebels in Idlib, according to state media.

The announcement carried by Syria's state news agency on Monday came just days after a truce was brokered during talks in Kazakhstan following weeks of deadly air raids by the Syrian government and its allies in the country's last remaining rebel-held area.

"Armed terrorist groups, backed by Turkey, refused to abide by the ceasefire and launched many attacks on civilians in surrounding areas," SANA reported the army as saying.

"The armed forces will resume their military operations against terrorists," it said.

Syrian state media said on Thursday the ceasefire would depend on armed groups fulfilling a Russian-Turkish deal, the Sochi agreement, that tried last year to create an Idlib buffer zone.

Under the deal, armed groups in the last rebel-held province were required to retreat 20 kilometres from demilitarised areas around the stronghold, close to the front lines.

They were also required to withdraw their heavy weapons from the front lines.

Pressuring the opposition

Despite the ceasefire announcement, the warring sides continued shelling each other on the front lines last week.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr, reporting from Suruc on the Turkey-Syria border, said the Syrian army never released a statement mentioning these attacks.

"They [Syrian army] are accusing what they are calling armed terrorist groups in Idlib of attacking civilian areas," she said.

"Since Friday night, the Syrian army has made no mention of any attack targeting civilian areas, so now it's saying it is no longer going to comply with the ceasefire, and it is blaming the opposition for refusing to comply with the Sochi agreement."

According to Khodr, the main opposition group in Idlib, Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham, refused to retreat from the front lines.

"We're not going to give the Syrian government what they couldn't take militarily," HTS's head Abu Mohammed al-Joulani, reportedly said, according to Khodr.

Backed by Russia, the Syrian government's months-long campaign in northwest Syria has killed at least 400 people, according to the United Nations, and uprooted more than 440,000 people.

The offensive, which began in late April, has left dozens of villages and towns in ruins.

The region is home to some three million people, nearly half of them already displaced from other parts of the war-ravaged country.

"What they were doing was targeting civilian areas in order to pressure the opposition to surrender," Khodr added.

Russia and its Syrian army ally deny their jets indiscriminately hit civilian areas with cluster munitions and incendiary weapons, which residents in opposition areas say are meant to paralyse everyday life.

To date, the Syrian government has failed to make significant gains on the ground. Instead, they have taken a handful of towns and villages in the northwestern region.