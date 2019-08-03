Syria ceasefire pressures Turkey to create demilitarised zone

The Syrian opposition believes the government will eventually violate the ceasefire.

    A ceasefire that came into effect on Friday night has brought some respite for people living in southern Idlib and northern Hama in northwest Syria.

    The ceasefire was brokered by the backers of the opposition and the government, Turkey and Russia.

    But the truce is conditional and puts pressure on Turkey to create a demilitarised zone around Idlib province, free of weapons and fighters in line with the so-called Sochi Memorandum.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Gaziantep on the Turkish-Syrian border.

