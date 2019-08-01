Syrian gov't agrees to conditional ceasefire in rebel-held Idlib

The Syrian government has agreed to a truce in the northwestern region of Idlib on condition a Turkish-Russian buffer zone deal is implemented, according to Syria's state news agency, SANA.

On Thursday, SANA cited a Syrian military source who announced the government's "approval for a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in Idlib starting from tonight" on the condition that rebels withdraw forces and weaponry from a buffer zone as per a September accord struck in the Russian resort of Sochi.

The Sochi agreement provides that the buffer zone in a 15-to-20 square kilometre area is supposed to separate Syrian troops and rebels in Idlib, and will be monitored by Russian and Turkish troops.

Russia welcomed the decision, Moscow's Syria envoy said.

"Of course, we welcome the Syrian government's decision to introduce a truce," Alexander Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency after the first day of peace talks in the Kazakh capital Nur Sultan.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ordered an investigation into the destruction of hospitals, schools and other facilities in Idlib, the last major rebel-held area in Syria.

An internal board of inquiry will investigate the "destruction of, or damage to facilities on the deconfliction list and UN-supported facilities in the area," a statement issued by Guterres's office said.

It also called on all parties involved to cooperate with the board once it has been established.

Deliberate targets

The statement issued by Guterres cited a series of incidents in northwestern Syria since Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum in September 2018 on the stabilisation of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Russian and Syrian planes have continued to attack rebel areas around Idlib. Hospitals, schools and other institutions have been hit.

The United Nations has grown increasingly worried that the sharing of their geographic coordinates with the warring factions, which the UN did with the intention to protect civilian infrastructure, has resulted in the deliberate targeting of the facilities.

The province of Idlib and parts of the adjacent province of Hama are the last major opposition strongholds in the country.

Last week, the government intensified its air raids on rebel-held areas, especially in the province of Idlib.