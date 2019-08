Sudan's military and opposition coalition are expected to confirm the members of the sovereign council in the coming hours.

The two sides signed an historic power-sharing agreement on Saturday, following a military coup in April that overthrew long-time President Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir, who is facing corruption charges, will appear in a court on Monday.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum on the political challenges that lie ahead.