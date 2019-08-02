Stephanie Frappart first woman to officiate UEFA Super Cup

France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to take charge of a major UEFA competition match when Liverpool face Chelsea in the Super Cup in Istanbul on August 14, European football's governing body has said.

The 35-year-old officiated the women's World Cup final last month, which saw the United States beat the Netherlands.

She was the first female referee to officiate a French Ligue 1 match when she took charge of Amiens against Strasbourg in April and also became the first woman to be named in the pool of referees in France's top league for next season.

"The potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement on Friday.

"I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

UEFA Chief Refereeing Officer Roberto Rosetti said Frappart "fully deserves" the opportunity to officiate the Super Cup, an annual match played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Frappart's assistants from the World Cup final in Lyon - Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal - will be on the team of officials for the Super Cup.

Switzerland's Nicole Petignat was the first female referee to officiate in UEFA matches when she was put in charge of three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.