South Koreans mark anniversary of end of Japan's colonial rule

Anti-Japan protests have included renewed calls for an apology and compensation for forced sex workers during World War II.

by

    Thousands of South Koreans have held an anti-Japan rally in the capital Seoul.

    It took place on the 74th anniversary of the end of Japanese colonial rule.

    Anti-Japan protests have included renewed calls for an apology and compensation for forced sex workers during the second world war.

    Anger has been intensifying in South Korea over the growing trade dispute between the two nations.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he would "gladly join hands" if Japan wants to resolve the dispute through talks.

    Al Jazeera's Sara Khairat reports on a dispute, which is as much about the past as it is the present.

