Rwanda is taking emergency measures to try and stop the Ebola virus from spreading across the border from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Since the latest outbreak was discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a year ago, the disease has killed at least 1,800 people.

The health ministers of both countries have met to agree to a plan of action to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from the Rwandan border city of Gisenyi.