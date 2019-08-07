Puerto Rico's leadership crisis

Politicians have delayed the vote to confirm a new governor in Puerto Rico.

by

    Puerto Rico is entering its fourth week of a political crisis.

    The United States territory still has no leader - and politicians have delayed the vote to confirm a new governor.

    The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether the man who came into office on Friday, Pedro Pierluisi, is eligible for the job. Nine justices of the Supreme Court will decide if he is a legitimate governor after the Senate filed a lawsuit saying he was sworn in prematurely last Friday without Senate confirmation.

    Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from San Juan.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    There are a number of reasons why Beijing continues to back Maduro's government despite suffering financial losses.