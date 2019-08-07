Puerto Rico's leadership crisis

Puerto Rico is entering its fourth week of a political crisis.

The United States territory still has no leader - and politicians have delayed the vote to confirm a new governor.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether the man who came into office on Friday, Pedro Pierluisi, is eligible for the job. Nine justices of the Supreme Court will decide if he is a legitimate governor after the Senate filed a lawsuit saying he was sworn in prematurely last Friday without Senate confirmation.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from San Juan.