Protesters aim to paralyse Hong Kong with city-wide strike

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have launched a rare city-wide strike on Monday in a bid to ramp up pressure on the city's embattled pro-Beijing leaders.

At least 14,000 people from more than 20 sectors have committed to the strike, according to organisers - many hiding their identities behinds masks for fear of reprisal.

Several protesters were seen early on Monday blocking entrances to the commuter trains, which occasionally fighting with other passengers rushing to their destinations.

An estimated 100 flights were also cancelled on Monday, and media reports said this was due to aviation workers planning to join the strike.

People have also indicated plans online to either strike or phone in sick on Monday -- from civil servants and social workers, to flight attendants, pilots, bus drivers and even employees of the city's Disneyland.

There are also renewed calls to disrupt the city's famously efficient subway system during rush hour on Monday morning.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is expected to meet the press on Monday morning to address the latest development.

In a strongly worded statement late on Sunday the government said the events of the day showed once again that violence and illegal protests were spreading and pushing Hong Kong toward what it called "the extremely dangerous edge."

Such acts had already gone far beyond the limits of peaceful and rational protests and would harm Hong Kong's society and economic livelihood, it said.

The protest movement is experimenting with more varied civil disobedience techniques after huge rallies failed to move Beijing.

The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has witnessed two months of unprecedented protests and clashes triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law that quickly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform and a halt to sliding freedoms.

On Sunday night, different districts of the city were filled with the sound of protesters erecting, and just as hastily taking down their improvised barricades.

Throughout the weekend, riot police fired tear gas as they confronted the protesters.

On Saturday, police detained a 36-year old Filipino and a 26-year old South Korean worker were detained by police, after being accused of taking part in the protest, according to the South China Morning Post. They are the first two foreigners arrested since demonstrations began.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have signalled a hardening stance with the Chinese military saying it is ready to quell the "intolerable" unrest if requested, and dozens of protesters charged with rioting.

The largely leaderless protest movement uses social messaging apps to coordinate, and the strike action appears to be gaining more traction than previous strike calls in the last few weeks.

'Psychological barrier'

Given its reputation as a bastion for free-market capitalism, Hong Kong does not have much recent history of successful labour movements.

"There's a psychological barrier for people to strike," protester and pastor Monica Wong, 40, told AFP news agency on Sunday as she attended a large rally.

"I really understand how some people will face huge pressures from their supervisors," she added.

Alongside the strike, protesters plan to hold rallies in seven different parts of the city, the fourth day in a row that protests have been scheduled.

The last fortnight has seen a surge in violence on both sides with police repeatedly firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse increasingly hostile projectile-throwing crowds.

A group of men suspected to be linked to triads -- Hong Kong's notorious gangsters -- also attacked demonstrators, putting 45 people in hospital.

Under the terms of the 1997 handover deal with Britain, Hong Kong has rights and liberties unseen on the Chinese mainland, including an independent judiciary and freedom of speech.

But many say those rights are being curtailed, citing the disappearance into mainland custody of dissident booksellers, the disqualification of prominent politicians and the jailing of pro-democracy protest leaders.

Public anger has been compounded by rising inequality and the perception that the city's distinct language and culture are being threatened by ever-closer integration with the Chinese mainland.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has made few concessions beyond agreeing to suspend the extradition bill, and has shied away from public appearances.

Protesters are demanding her resignation, an independent inquiry into police tactics, an amnesty for those arrested, a permanent withdrawal of the bill, and the right to elect their leaders.