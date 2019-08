Health workers in the world’s largest refugee camp say they’re struggling to provide proper care for babies born to Rohingya women in Bangladesh.

More than 100 babies are born every day in Rohingya refugee camps in southeast Bangladesh.

That's where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have sought refuge, since fleeing violence in Myanmar in the past two years.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Kutupalong Camp in Cox's Bazar.