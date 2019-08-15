Philadelphia suspect in custody after standoff with police

A gunman who opened fire on police as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, is in police custody, authorities said.

The standoff in the United States' Pennsylvania state, which began early on Thursday after the attacker opened fire on police officers seeking to serve a felony narcotics warrant, follows a string of mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, in which gunmen used semi-automatic rifles.

SWAT teams were still securing the home after midnight, said police spokesman Eric Gripp, but few details were immediately available about how the suspect was taken into custody.

One of the SWAT teams rescued two police officers and three civilians who were trapped inside the house with the suspect, police said on Wednesday.

All six wounded officers were released from the hospital.

"Many of them had to escape through windows and doors to escape from a barrage of bullets," Ross added.

"It is nothing short of astounding that in such a confined space that we didn't have more of a tragedy than we did."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney praised his city's police department but called out federal and state politicians for their response to gun violence.

"This government, both federal and state level, don't want to do anything about getting guns off the street," he said at a news conference.

"Our officers deserve to be protected and don't deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with [an] unlimited amount of bullets. It's disgusting. We need to do something about it."

Despite rampant gun violence in the US, efforts to strengthen firearms regulations remain divisive in the country, where the powerful National Rifle Association works to block stricter rules.