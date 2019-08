The families of Palestinians whose bodies have been withheld by Israel have been marking an annual, national day, demanding their return.

Campaigners say Israel is holding 51 bodies in morgues, four of whom died in custody; and 253 in so-called numbered graves, the majority of whom had carried out attacks during the second Intifada in the early 2000s.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the occupied West Bank.