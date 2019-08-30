Pakistan 'Kashmir hour': PM calls for solidarity movement

Huge crowds in Pakistan have backed the prime minister's call for a nationwide show of solidarity for people in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Cities across the country have observed what PM Imran Khan labelled "Kashmir hour". It will be held every Friday from noon.

The prime minister promises that Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris in testing times.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been in lockdown since India's government revoked its special status more than three weeks ago.

Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder reports from Islamabad.