Around 9,000 people have been evacuated as firefighters battle an out-of-control wildfire on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, authorities have said.

Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres said on Monday that 1,100 firefighters were being deployed in shifts along with 14 water-dropping aircraft to battle the blaze, which forced the closure of two dozen roads.

Al Jazeera's Sara Khairat reports.