In Myanmar's Rakhine state, another ethnic group besides the Rohingya has been fighting for its rights and recognition.

The ethnic Arakan people have been battling the Myanmar government for decades, and in 2009 founded their own armed group, the Arakan Army, in 2009.

Thousands have fled the violence into neighbouring Chin State and are now living in camps because of the recent spike in violence.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports.