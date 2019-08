The murder rate in Mexico is at the highest level recorded in its history - on average around 90 people are murdered every day. More than 17,000 were killed in the first half of this year.

That figure does not include drive-by shootings, kidnappings, extortion and other serious crimes, as cartel and gang violence continue across the country.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Veracruz, where the fear of crime is causing many to leave.