Insect cuisine is growing in popularity. Ancient traditions are mixed with modern flavours to make the environmentally-friendly menus more appetising to new consumers.

The end results are dishes like ant larvae grilled in garlic and cilantro sauce or fried stink bugs served with a side of guacamole.

Around the world, the edible insect industry is projected to be worth $1.2bn by 2023.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.