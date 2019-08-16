Krosa: Japan not out of the woods as latest cyclone hits

A powerful typhoon on Thursday lashed southwestern Japan with torrential rain and strong winds, injuring at least 49 people, with hundreds of flights cancelled and paralysing traffic during Japan's Buddhist holiday week.

Krosa formed on August 5 as the 11th tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean typhoon season.

On the next day, it had become a tropical storm and was named Krosa. From then, it moved very slowly northward in the western Pacific, picking up strength as it headed towards western Japan.

On August 14, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for Kyushu, Shikoku and southeastern portions of Honshu, as due to its size, Krosa was expected to affect all of the big islands of Japan.

Over the next 10 hours, the centre of Krosa crossed southern Japan, officially making landfall at around 3pm local time, near Kure City in Hiroshima, as a severe tropical storm, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

More than 7,000 people were evacuated to shelters ahead of the storms arrival, across 21 prefectures in the western half of the Japanese archipelago.

Eighteen people were safely rescued after being stranded whilst camping on the bank of a swollen river in Oita, The Associated Press news agency reported.

Bullet trains connecting Osaka and Kokura were suspended on Thursday, and hundreds of domestic flights grounded, holding up holidaymakers.

Warnings for mudslides and landslides were issued in some areas, including Nara and Wakayama.

As of Thursday night, rainfall had already inundated Yanase in Kochi prefecture on Shikoku, with more than 850 millimetres of accumulated rain.

Torrential rain and locally damaging winds will continue to accompany Krosa from Honshu to Hokkaido through Saturday. Seas around Japan will remain dangerously rough for swimmers and boaters.

The agency predicts a total accumulated rainfall of up to 1.2 metres across Japan, as the storm continues to move north.

Tropical Storm Krosa is the third tropical cyclone to make landfall across mainland Japan in as many weeks, following Typhoon Francisco and Tropical Storm Nari.