Seven killed in midair collision in Spain's Mallorca

At least seven people including two children have been killed in a midair collision between a helicopter and a light plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca, authorities said.

The two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca at 1:35pm (11:35 GMT) on Sunday, the regional government of Spain's Balearic said in a Twitter post.

Everyone on board the two aircraft - two on the light plane and five on the helicopter - perished in the crash, a police spokesman told AFP news agency.



A couple and their two children were on board the helicopter along with the pilot, the spokesman said, stressing that an investigation into the victims' nationalities was still under way.

The cause of the accident was not yet known.

"My solidarity and love for the families of the victims that lost their lives in this tragic accident," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

Siguiendo con preocupación las informaciones que nos llegan desde Inca, en Mallorca. Mi solidaridad y cariño para las familias de las víctimas que han perdido la vida es este trágico accidente, entre ellas un menor de edad. https://t.co/CB9zSmLM35 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 25, 2019 .

No further details were immediately available.

Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands are popular with Spanish and foreign tourists, especially in the summer season.