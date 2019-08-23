Kashmiris erect barricades to keep Indian soldiers at bay

The United Nations has expressed concern over the reports of excessive use of force by Indian soldiers.

Human rights activists have condemned the internet and telephone shutdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

They say the blackout enforced by the Indian government is a form of "collective punishment" on the people of the disputed region.

It has been more than two weeks since India revoked Kashmir's autonomy.

Al Jazeera's Faiz Jamil reports from one neighbourhood in Srinagar that is trying to protect itself from police incursions.