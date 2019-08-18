Kashmiris caught in India-Pakistan trade blockage

The blocking of trade between India and Pakistan, which followed New Delhi's revocation of Indian-administered Kashmir's autonomy, is having an effect on Kashmiris on both sides of the border, known as the Line of Control (LoC).

Traders estimate that approximately 25,000 Kashmiris have been affected on both sides.

And everyone associated with trade is thrown deeper into financial burden with each passing day.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from Chakothi on the LoC which divides the neighbouring countries.