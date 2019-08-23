Iran's Zarif: Nuclear talks with Macron were ‘productive’

Iran's foreign minister has hailed "positive" talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, on salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.

Mohammad Javad Zarif says they could work with new French proposals, to save the nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Macron, Zarif says both countries have made suggestions on how to move forward after the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal last year.

Macron has previously said he will either try to soften the effect of the US sanctions or come up with a way to compensate the Iranian people.

