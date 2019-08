Thousands of people in the southern Indian state of Kerala have lost their homes and livelihoods after weeks of heavy rain.

The monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides across India, killing at least 270 people.

Al Jazeera's Alexi O'Brien reports.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish #IndiaFloods #Monsoon