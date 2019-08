Human rights activists have accused Syrian government forces and their Russian allies of bombing camps for internally displaced people.

An attack on the town of Hass in Syria’s last rebel-held province of Idlib has killed 18 people including at least six children.

The French government has condemned the attack and is calling for a ceasefire in Idlib.

A warning, some viewers may find the pictures in this report disturbing.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Chappelle reports.