Houthis claim attack on military target in Saudi capital Riyadh

Houthi rebels on Monday claimed to have attacked a military target in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh a day after the Yemeni rebels fired ballistic missiles at an airport.

According to a spokesperson for the Houthis, the attack was carried out with an armed drone.

Saudi Arabia has not yet responded to the claims made by the rebels, who have been battling more than four years of devastating military campaign led by Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis on Sunday fired 10 Badr-1 ballistic missiles at Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia.

They claimed the missiles had killed dozens, but the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said that it had intercepted and destroyed at least six missiles.

