The G7 summit has wrapped up in France after three days of talks between the leaders of seven of the world's richest and most influential nations.

And there is at least hope of a breakthrough in relations between the United States and Iran.

US President Donald Trump said he would meet Iran's president under the right circumstances to defuse months of tensions between the two countries.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports on what has been happening on the third and final day of the G7 summit.