Floods from India dam wreak havoc in northeastern Pakistan

Floodwaters now cover hundreds of hectares of towns and villages in Punjab province and river levels are still rising.

by

    A torrent of water released from an Indian dam has submerged towns and villages in northeastern Pakistan.

    Floodwaters now cover hundreds of hectares in Punjab province and river levels are still rising.

    Officials say saving lives is the priority and they hope water levels will recede in the next 48 hours.

    But it is the monsoon season and heavy rainfall is expected in northern India in the coming days - which means more water will flow downstream.

    Monsoon rains bring floods and destruction almost every year. But heightened tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India have weaponised even the stoppage and release of water.

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports from the Jhelum River.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

    Prince Philip has done the world an extraordinary service by exposing the racist hypocrisy of "Western civilisation".

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    China will determine the future of Venezuela

    There are a number of reasons why Beijing continues to back Maduro's government despite suffering financial losses.