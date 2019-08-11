DMZ 'Peace Trail' open to public

The third and last hiking trail along the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea is now open to the public.

Once marked by fences and landmines along this highly militarized border, public access was restricted for decades.

The programme is part of an agreement signed in September by the two Korean leaders seeking to ease the decades-long military standoff with the North.

The South Korean government hopes the initiative will promote cooperation with the North.

But tension remains high as this event coincides with the launch of several short-range missiles by Pyongyang.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has more.